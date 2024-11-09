Inside Virat Kohli's "Chilled Out" Birthday: "It Was Just Anushka And Our Two Kids At Home"

Virat Kohli turned 36 on November 5, and his friends, family and fans wished him on Instagram with adorable posts. During a recent event in Mumbai, the cricketer shared how he spent his birthday and what he was up to, among other personal and professional things. He revealed that he didn't do anything and his birthday was "chilled out" with his wife Anushka Sharma and kids Vamika and Akaay.

The event was hosted by Gaurav Kapoor, who asked Virat his feelings about turning a year older and wiser. "I don't know about being wiser, but I am older for sure. This was probably the most chilled out birthday I have had through all these years. It was just Anushka and our two kids at home. It was very relaxed," he shared.

Being the perfect doting father that he is, Virat also revealed that his birthday this year was more about his daughter Vamika. "This birthday was basically for my daughter. Happens so when you have kids", said Virat Kohli.

Virat and Anushka attended Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son Guriq's birthday on Friday, where they were spotted together. While Anushka was dressed in a white shirt and denims, Virat opted for a maroon t-shirt, light blue jeans and a red cap.

On Thursday morning, the couple was also spotted out and about in Mumbai on a cute breakfast date at Benne Bombay. Crispy dosas, podi idli - the couple had it all. The images were shared by the restaurant's official Instagram handle.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay earlier this year. Anushka was last seen in a cameo role in her home production Qala in 2022.

