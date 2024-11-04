Inside Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's "Vitamin Sea" Album From Their Maldives Vacation

Travelling with family is always a special experience. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu understand this feeling all too well, as their Instagram feed is loaded with their wonderful holiday memories. The celebrity couple and their daughter, Inaaya, are currently vacationing in the Maldives. In Soha's latest Instagram, the family of three was spotted having a great time at the Patina Maldives in the Fari Islands.

The first image featured Kunal enjoying a gelato cup while Soha posed sitting on a tricycle. Next, the couple are posing for a perfect frame. Don't miss the breathtaking sea view. Of course, we get glimpses of little Innaya enjoying pool time with her parents. The note attached to the album read, “Got us some vitamin sea.” Reacting to the holiday dump, Soha's dear friend, actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “Come back! We miss you, guys.”

Earlier this month, Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 46th birthday at her Mumbai home in the presence of her friends and family. Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, actor-TV presenter Gaurav Kapur and others were part of the get-together. The actress shared a sneak peek into her birthday bash on Instagram. She posted a video of herself cutting two cakes. The clip also features Kunal Kemmu singing the birthday song. Oh, and, we also got a fleeting glimpse of Inaaya kissing the birthday girl's cheek. For her special day, Soha picked a stunning multi-coloured flowy dress. On the other hand, Kunal opted for a casual attire - a white tee with blue jeans. “Heart and stomach both full to bursting,” Soha wrote in the caption.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu first met on the sets of the 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. After dating for a few years, the couple got married in January 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya in November 2017.