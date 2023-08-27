Inside Nayanthara And Husband Vignesh' First Onam With Sons Uyir And Ulagam

Image was shared on Instagram . (Courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is here to make our Sundays better. He treated his Instafam on Sunday to pictures from his and his actor wife Nayanthara's first Onam celebration with sons Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the family can be seen dressed in traditional white outfits. Nayanthara looks beautiful in a white kurta. She completes her look by putting flowers in her hair. Meanwhile, her sons can be seen wearing white vestis as they sit for a meal. Sharing pictures of himself with his wife, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "In our very simple, beautiful life! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special ONAM festivities begin here with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

In another post, he shared pictures of himself and his wife along with their sons as they sit down to eat. He captioned the post, "First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam.#GodBless. As the festival starts early here ! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who is married to superstar Nayanthara, has never shied away from sharing glimpses of their dreamy life on social media. A case in point is the lovely image that Vignesh Shivan shared on Instagram. In the image, Nayanthara is seen with one of their twin sons in her arms. The couple welcomed their sons last year. Sharing the image, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “My Uyirsssss [heart emojis]. Sundays spent well ! Only with a lottaaaaaa love and simple moments,” and added a bunch of heart and heart-eye emojis. In response, Shruti Haasan dropped a heart and evil-eye amulet emoji. Fans of the couple have also flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Vignesh Shivan also shared a special set of images of Nayanthara with the twins. He wrote, “En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy. One year filled with a lotta moments. Lotta ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks. Testing times. But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates so much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested. Holding everything together, together with my - my Uyir and Ulagam.”

He added, “The strength given by the family makes all the difference. Blessed with the best of people striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that's needed for hustlers like me. Thank you for the wonderful clicks, Joseph Radhik.”

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in the Atlee film Jawan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.