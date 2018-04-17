Inside Lara Dutta's 40th Birthday Party

Actress Lara Dutta celebrated her 40th birthday party with her family and close friends. She turned 40 on Monday (April 16) and the birthday celebrations had begun two days in advance. Lara shared multiple pictures from the party on social media and revealed that she cut four cakes and partied for three days. (One cake was from her daughter Saira). "4 cakes and 3 days of partying. Later, I'm ready to start cracking away at a new decade. Thank you everyone for the love and prayers and birthday wishes. Tried to reply to as many as I could. For those who I couldn't manage to reply to, thank you too from the bottom of my heart," she captioned her post.
Take a look at Lara Dutta's birthday party pictures.
Lara Dutta and Tennis star Mahesh Bhupati have been married since seven years and their daughter Saira was born in 2012.
Lara's Instagram feed is full of some nice pictures of her family and her little daughter Saira. On International Women's Day, she posted these picture with a powerful message: "I'm every woman, it's all in Me. Anything you want done, baby, I'll do it naturally. Wishing every woman out there - Happy Superheroes Day."
Her Valentine's Day post for husband Mahesh Bhupati won the Internet.
Lara Dutta is a former Miss Universe and debuted in Bollywood in 2003 with Andaaz. Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Masti, Kaal, No Entry, Partner, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Housefull, Billu and Azhar. She was last seen in Welcome To New York, which starred Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh and also Karan Johar. She currently co-judges dance reality show High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar.