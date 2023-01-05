Inside Anupamaa Actor Rushad Rana And Ketaki Walawalkar's Wedding Reception

Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar clicked at their reception.

Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana got married to Ketaki Walawalker in an intimate Marathi wedding ceremony on Wednesday. Later, the couple hosted a wedding reception on Wednesday night in Mumbai, which was attended by their industry friends. For the reception, Rushad Rana wore a green tux, while Ketaki Walawalker opted for a red ensemble. Rushad Rana's Anupamaa co-star Sudhanshu Pandey attended the wedding reception. Gaurav Khanna and wife Akansha Chamola, actor Nidhi Shah, Aneri Vajani and Tassnim Sheikh were also pictured at the reception.

Rushad Rana got married to Ketaki Walawalker in an intimate Marathi wedding ceremony on Wednesday. Pictures from the wedding were posted by Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly. "Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii (Got married)." After Rupali Ganguly shared the post, Rushad Rana replied, "We loveee you.

Rushad Rana is best-known for his performances in popular TV shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Kehta Hai Dil, Sasural Simar Ka, to name a few. He has also been a part of Bollywood movies such as Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and more.

Rushad Rana was previously married to Khushnum in 2010. They got divorced in 2013.