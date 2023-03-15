In Vanity Fair's Round Up Of Oscar Winners At Its Party, The Indian Stars

Photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar after party. (courtesy: VanityFair)

The Academy Award festivities usually conclude with a grand after party hosted by Vanity Fair, which brings us to the latest set of pictures posted on Vanity Fair's official Instagram handle. The carousel post features a picture of Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose along with RRR director SS Rajamouli. MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose won the Oscar for RRR track Naatu Naatu, which won in the Best Original Song category. The slide also features the makers of The Elephant Whisperers, which won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject.

The post also features Ruth E Carter, who won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The post also features team Navalny, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. The caption on the post shared by Vanity Fair read: "These newly-minted Oscar winners bring a touch of golden hour to the #VFOscars portrait studio. Photographed by Mark Seliger."

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, were held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre earlier this week. Everything Everywhere All At Once won all the major awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis. Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor Oscar for The Whale. The ceremony also included a blockbuster Naatu Naatu live performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Rihanna and Lady Gaga were also among the top performers of Hollywood's biggest award night.