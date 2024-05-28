Imran Khan On His Divorce From Avantika Malik: 'I Was Dealing With All Of This Baggage...'

Imran Khan and Avantika in a throwback picture. (courtesy: ImranKhan)

Imran Khan, who has made his relationship official with Lekha Washington a couple of months ago, recently opened up about his divorce from Avantika Malik in an interview with India Today. During the interview, Imran said that he was going through depression at that point of time and he realised his marriage was not working. Speaking to India Today, he said, "Without going too much into that part, because I'm hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that."

Imran Khan added, "In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you are both making each other better, healthier, stronger, and supporting each other to be the healthiest, best, strongest version. We were not in that place."

In an interview with Vogue in March, Imran acknowledged his relationship with Lekha Washington and corrected the narrative of his girlfriend being perceived as a "homewrecker". Imran Khan told Vogue, "The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019." He added, "There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual."

Talking about his intimacy with Lekha and how it started, Imran said, "Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported."

Imran and Lekha attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding festivities in Udaipur and reception in Mumbai. The couple posed for the shutterbugs happily. They also featured together in Aamir's family members' album. In a set of images shared by actor-director Danish Husain, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan can be seen dressed in their fashionable best for the party. Lekha can be seen dressed in a red gown while Imran suited up. Sharing the images, Danish Husain wrote, "Loads of love to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare for this union. Love to all of us. #ShaadiMubarak." Take a look:

Lately, Imran Khan has been creating a buzz for his social media presence. He is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, to name a few. Lekha has worked in Telugu and Tamil films.