'Ice-Cube Painting At Home': Tusshar Kapoor And Laksshya Will Drive Away Your Lockdown Blues

Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya are spending a lot of quality time together. The Dhoom actor just tried doing "ice-cube painting at home" with his son and it is just too cute. Tusshar shared a set of videos and images on his Instagram profile on Tuesday where he took us through the whole process of ice-cube painting. In the later part of the video, Tusshar and 3-year-old Laksshya can be seen painting a rainbow together with coloured ice-cubes. "Ice-cube painting at home! Since we are at it, might as well share it. Hope you like it," wrote the 43-year-old actor. Within minutes, Tusshar's post was flooded with comments from his Instafam. His Goolmaal Returns co-star Celina Jaitley reacted to the post and dropped a heart-eyes emoticon. Take a look at Tusshar's post here:

Tusshar Kapoor keeps sharing adorable snippets of his family time with son Laksshya on his Instagram profile. The father-son duo, who are currently at home due to the nationwide lockdown, are spending their time doing fun things. A few days back, Tusshar shared a set of videos where Laksshya was seen drawing numbers on the floor. "Hey, we created the 'hopscotch' design on the ground at home, this helped bring a part of the outdoor activities indoor! Might be useful to some parents, especially single, who need some downtime while homebound"

We are yet to get over this video of baby Laksshya wanting to prepare the floor all by himself for grandfather Jeetendra's birthday party. Take a look:

On the professional front, Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in the 2017 action-comedy GolmaalAgain where he shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu. He has Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar in his pipeline.