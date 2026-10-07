'I Sang It, But Someone Else Got The Credit': Singer On Rekha-Akshay Kumar's Sizzling Hit <i>In The Night No Control</i>

Indian pop singer, playback singer, dancer and stage actress Suneeta Rao recently took to Instagram to share a snippet of her 'Bollywood playback history'. Sharing a clip of the sizzling hit number In The Night No Control starring Akshay Kumar and Rekha, Suneeta Rao spoke about how her credit was initially omitted despite her having sung the song.

Suneeta Rao wrote, "A sizzling slice of my Bollywood playback history! This song called 'In The Night No Control', from the film 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', was one of my hits back in the 90s, but was wrongly credited to some other singer. Featuring the fiery Rekha and heartthrob Akshay Kumar, and released by Tips, with composer Anu Malik at his best, this was a sensation back in the day, with both actors scorching the screen with their chemistry!"

She added, "Thanks to the determined efforts of @singhsherley, the wonderful Sherley Singh and her MRM Music Rights Company, the error was corrected and now the credit line even spells my name right!! Kudos and thanks! Watch this song on YouTube, it's quite a riot!"

About The Song

For many years, In The Night No Control was credited to singer Sumitra Iyer on album sleeves and digital platforms.

However, recently, Suneeta Rao, of Paree Hoon Main fame, shared her side of the story on Instagram and mentioned how, after decades, the error was fixed through the efforts of Sherley Singh and MRM Music Rights Company. The official credits were also updated.

The song is a very popular track from the 1996 film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, directed by Umesh Mehra.

About Suneeta Rao

Suneeta Rao gained widespread fame after her 1991 hit song Paree Hoon Main from the album Dhuan (composed by Leslee Lewis). Her other notable Hindi pop albums include Suneeta Senorita (1989), Dhuan (1991), Talaash (1999), Ab Ke Baras (2000), and Waqt (2008).

As for her body of work in Bollywood, she has been a playback singer in films such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Furthermore, she has collaborated with A.R. Rahman on the Tamil film May Madham.