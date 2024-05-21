Hrithik Roshan Sends Big Love To Cousin Pashmina's Ishq Vishq Rebound Song: 'Love It'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan never fails to cheer for his cousin Pashmina and on Tuesday, the Fighter star did nothing different. Hrithik Roshan gave a loud shout out to his cousin Pashmina Roshan's new song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar from her upcoming Bollywood debut Ishq Vishk Rebound. Hours after the makers released the foot-tapping dance number, Hrithik Roshan shared the video of the song on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Love the song." For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan are children of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan, who is a music director, is married to Kanchan Roshan. The couple are parents to two children, Pashmina Roshan and Eshaan Roshan.

The original track featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasury. The music composer for the original track was Anu Malik and lyricist was Sameer. The original hook step was by Ahmed Khan.

Check out the song Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar here:

Now see how Hrithik Roshan reacted:

Pashmina Roshan shared the track on Instagram and she wrote, "It's love at first sight with the title track of Ishq Vishk Rebound. #IshqVishkPyaarVyaar OUT NOW on Tips YouTube channel. In cinemas on 21st June 2024."

See the post shared by Pashmina Roshan here:

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and Hrithik Roshan's cousin (Pashmina Roshan). The original film launched Shahid Kapoor, who become a big name in the film industry. The remake has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to hit the theatres on June 28.