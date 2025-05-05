How Donald Trump's 100% Tariff On Non-US Films Could Derail Indian Cinema's Rise in America

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Trump proposes a 100% tariff on foreign films The policy threatens the growing Indian cinema market in the US. Enforcement details are unclear, causing distributor panic and uncertainty.

In a dramatic escalation of his "America First" policy, US President Donald Trump has announced a proposed 100% tariff on films made outside the United States - a move that threatens to cripple the thriving market for Indian cinema in North America.

With the US now one of the largest overseas markets for Indian films, particularly Bollywood and Telugu blockbusters, the announcement has sent shockwaves through the global film industry.

Donald Trump's post on his social media platform, Truth Social, framed foreign-made movies as a "threat" to national security, alleging that other countries are using government subsidies and incentives to attract filmmakers away from American soil. "It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!" he wrote, declaring that "We want movies made in America, again!"

He has authorised the US Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative to begin formal proceedings to impose the tariffs. While the announcement was light on logistical details, the implications for global cinema - and especially for the Indian film industry - are enormous.

Lack Of Clarity In Policy

What makes this policy particularly chaotic is the lack of clarity surrounding its enforcement. It's still unknown whether the tariff would apply only to fully foreign productions or also to American studios filming abroad.

Similarly, the scope of platforms - whether limited to theatrical releases or extended to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video - remains unspecified.

However, Trump's emphasis on the policy taking "immediate effect" has thrown distributors into a state of panic, especially those who've already acquired foreign films scheduled to release in the coming days. With no grandfathering clause in sight, buyers stand to suffer severe financial losses on pre-tariff deals.

Why This Spells Trouble For Indian Film Industry?

Indian cinema - especially Bollywood and Telugu-language films - has enjoyed a golden run in the US in recent years. From Pathaan and RRR to Dunki and Jawan, Indian films have been breaking records and gaining cultural traction among the Indian diaspora and non-Desi audiences alike. But all of that could be brought to a sudden halt.

Under Trump's proposed 100% tariff, if a US distributor purchases the rights to screen an Indian film for $1 million, they'd now need to pay an additional $1 million as tax, doubling their investment. In an industry where profit margins are already thin, this is not just a hurdle, it's a wall.

For Telugu cinema in particular - a regional industry that has built a strong distribution pipeline in North America - the situation is even graver.

Most Telugu blockbusters rely heavily on US theatrical revenue, often premiering a day before Indian releases to generate buzz and box office returns. A sudden doubling of costs would make it financially impossible for many distributors to operate.

The Domino Effect Is Real

Deals for upcoming releases have been frozen overnight. Distributors are reluctant to commit to new projects without knowing whether the tariffs will apply retroactively, and production houses in India are already feeling the heat.

If the tariff does extend to OTT platforms, as some fear, Indian producers may find even digital distribution unviable. Major platforms like Netflix and Prime Video could rethink their investments in Indian content for the US market, scaling back the growing exposure Indian films have been enjoying internationally.

The domino effect is real: if revenue from US markets dries up, Indian producers may cut budgets, reduce global outreach or pivot away from experimental storytelling. Smaller production houses and indie films - many of which rely on overseas recoveries - will be the first to suffer.

A $20 Million Market In Jeopardy

In 2023 alone, Indian films reportedly grossed over $20 million at the US box office, with several titles releasing on over 1,000 screens - unprecedented numbers for foreign-language cinema.

The community-driven model of screenings, including regional cinema festivals and premiere fan shows, is now facing an existential threat.

From Kill to Salaar, upcoming releases now face uncertainty regarding their distribution fate in North America. Distributors who've already invested crores of rupees in acquisition are caught between a rock and a hard place.

A Crossroads for Indian Cinema Abroad

Donald Trump's proposed tariff policy is not just a blow to globalisation in the arts - it's a direct threat to the financial backbone of Indian cinema's overseas expansion.

With ambiguity clouding every aspect of the announcement - from enforcement timelines to platform applicability - distributors and producers are staring at a possible collapse of a system they spent years building.

The rise of Indian films in America may have just hit a dangerous wall. Whether the industry can adapt or resist remains to be seen. For now, Bollywood and its regional counterparts find themselves at the mercy of US trade politics - and the consequences could be dire.