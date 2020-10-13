Here's What Ayushmann Khurrana Shared For 'Multi-Talented' Kishore Kumar On His Death Anniversary

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

On legendary singer, actor and music composer Kishore Kumar's 33rd death anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana remembered him with a heartfelt note and a throwback video. The 36-year-old actor, on Tuesday, posted an old video of himself singing the track O Majhi Re Apna Kinara, originally sung by Kishore Kumar, from Jeetendra and Hema Malini's 1975 film Khushboo. Paying a tribute to his "greatest inspiration," Ayushmann Khurrana wrote in a note on his Instagram story: "You have and will always be my greatest inspiration and your legacy will live on forever. Remembering the multi-talented genius Kishore Kumar today."

Sharing the clip, Ayushmann wrote a few lyrics of the track O Majhi Re Apna Kinara and added: "Posting a #Throwback video on Kishore da's death anniversary." For those who don't know, Ayushmann Khurrana is a self-proclaimed fan of Kishore Kumar, who died on October 13, 1987.

Kishore Kumar was a man who wore several hats. Apart from being a great actor and a singer, he was also a brilliant screenwriter, director and producer. He is best-known for singing melodious songs such as O Mere Dil Ke Chain (1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi), Pyar Deewana Hota Hai (Kati Patang, 1971), Jeevan Ke Safar Mein Raahi (Munimji, 1955), Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se (Ajnabee, 1974), Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke (Nau Do Gyarah, 1957), Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahega, (Paying Guest, 1957) and Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, 1958), to name a few.

Ayushmann Khurrana, star of films like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and AndhaDhun, was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, in which he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, released on Prime Video in June. The actor recently announced his new project - a film by director Abhishek Kapoor.