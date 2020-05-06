The Story Behind This Priceless Throwback Pic Of Kishore Kumar With Alka Yagnik, Sapna Mukherjee And Sadhana Sargam

Alka Yagnik shared this photo. (Image courtesy: therealalkayagnik )

Highlights Alka Yagnik shared the photo on her social media profile

She also sent the picture to Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam narrated the story behind the throwback in a post

Alka Yagnik occupied the top spot on the trends' list on Tuesday after she shared a rare throwback picture featuring the iconic singer-actor Kishore Kumar. The singer flipped through the pages of her work diaries and picked a really old photograph from the time when she went to Muskat, Oman, with Kishore Kumar and playback singers Sapna Mukherjee, Sadhana Sargam. Not only Alka Yagnik shared the photo on her social media profile but she also personally sent it to singer friend Sonu Nigam, who then revealed the story behind the throwback in a separate post. In the image, Kishore Kumar can be seen wearing a thawb (like an Arab) and sitting on a chair with Alka Yagnik, Sapna Mukherjee and Sadhana Sargam standing behind him.

Sharing the picture, Alka wrote: "Very fond and precious fun moments with my all-time favourite Kishore da... dressed like an Arab here.... up to his antics as always... Blessed to have sung with and spent time with him... Love you forever, Kishore da."

Posting the same image, Sonu Nigam narrated the story behind it. "This is a treasured image despatched to me by Alka Yagnik ji. It is taken in Muscat, the place the trio went with Kishore Kumar. Kishore Kumar ji wished to decorate like an Arab individual and wished to see Alka ji, Sapna Mukherjee ji and Sadhana Sargam ji as her maidens. Thank you for sending this image to me, Alka," he wrote in the caption.

Here's what Alka Yagnik shared:

And now take a look at Sonu Nigam's post:

Kishore Kumar, who was also a renowned director, producer and scriptwriter, sung many songs with Alka Yagnik such as Tum Se Badhkar from the 1982 film Kaamchor, Hum Dono Mein from the 1988 film Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bolo Ji Kaisi Kahi from the 1983 film Main Awara Hoon. Mr Kumar died in Mumbai on October 13, 1987.