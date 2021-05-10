Hema Malini's Emotional Farewell To Secretary Who Died Of COVID

Hema Malini with her secretary Markand Mehta (Image courtesy: @dreamgirlhema)

Actor-politician Hema Malini wrote an emotional note on Sunday announcing the death of Markand Mehta, her secretary of over 40 years. Mr Mehta died of COVID, she said, describing him as "more a part of my family" and "irreplaceable." Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol offered support and condolences in the comments thread as did Raveena Tandon and singer Pankaj Udhas. India is battling a devastating second COVID wave as well as an oxygen crisis and shortage of other medical resources; Maharashtra is the worst-hit state. On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 2,664 new COVID-19 infections and 62 deaths, according to a health department official, reported news agency PTI.

In her farewell note shared on Twitter, Hema Malini wrote: With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 years. My secretary, dedicated, hard-working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family. We lost him to COVID. He is irreplaceable and leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever."

Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol wrote in the comments: "He will be missed a lot by all of us. He was a member of our family and he is irreplaceable. He was the best for you mamma. What a dedicated human. Will miss you our dearest Mehta uncle. May his soul rest in peace."

"Hearfelt condolences, Om shanti," wrote Raveena Tandon. "Our heartfelt condolences to you and his family, may his soul rest in eternal peace. Om shanti," Pankaj Udhas wrote.

With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 yrs, my secretary, dedicated, hard working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family We lost him to covid. He is irreplaceable & leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever???? pic.twitter.com/QtGixciP3S — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 8, 2021

Hema Malini is the star of some of Indian cinema's most beloved films, among them Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta; much of her work co-stars her husband Dharmendra. Hema Malini is also the Member of Parliament from Mathura, representing BJP.