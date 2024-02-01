Heeramandi First Look: Zoya Akhtar Sends Big Love To Sanjay Leela Bansali's Web Series - 'Love It'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: netflixin )

The makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar dropped the teaser of the show on Thursday and it is every bit as stunning and intriguing as was the first poster unveiled last year. Within minutes of the teaser's release, Bollywood stars flooded the comment section with praises for the upcoming web series and its director Sanjay Leela Bansali. Among those commenting was also Made In Heaven director Zoya Akhtar, who wrote, "Love it," below the post. Others commenting included Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, who dropped a bunch of heart emojis below the post, actress Jennifer Winget among others.

Take a look at the post:

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Netflix India captioned the post with these words, "Here's your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!" Take a look:

Last year, the makers unveiled a moster poster of the series. The motion poster showcased all the actresses dressed in yellow ensembles, looking in the camera as the text "Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you the world where courtesans were queens" flashed on screen. The caption on the post shared by Netflix India and Bhansali Productions read: "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi. Coming soon." Take alook:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish, to name a few. His last directorial project was the 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role and Ajay Devgn in a supporting role.