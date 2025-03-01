Bill Murray Remembers <i>The Royal Tenenbaums</i> Co-Star Gene Hackman: "He Was A Tough Nut"

Gene Hackman's untimely death has left everyone, including the entertainment world, in shock. Actor and comedian Bill Murray recently paid a tribute to the late star.

Bill, who had worked with Gene, called him one of the finest actors of his generation. However, he also recalled that Hackman could be a "tough nut" to work with. Murray specifically mentioned their time together on the 2001 film The Royal Tenenbaums, directed by Wes Anderson.

"Gene was really rough on Wes, and I used to kind of step in there and just try to defend my friend," Murray said. He added that Hackman, while difficult at times, was undeniably talented. Bill also remembered a scene where Hackman nailed several perfect takes, only to be frustrated when another actor got it right in one try. "I thought Gene was gonna throw the guy off the ledge of the building," he joked, while still praising his incredible skill as an actor.

Gene and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at his Santa Fe home on Wednesday, alongside their dog, according to police reports.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths, though no foul play is suspected at this time. They have labeled the situation "suspicious" and are conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the cause.

Hackman, 93, and his wife, 68, were discovered in separate areas of their home by two maintenance workers. Arakawa was found on the bathroom floor next to an open prescription pill bottle, while Hackman was found in the mudroom near the kitchen, with his sunglasses beside him. A dead dog was also discovered near Arakawa, while two other dogs were found alive on the property.

The investigation revealed no signs of forced entry, and emergency responders found no indication of a gas leak or carbon monoxide issues. Detectives confirmed that the bodies showed signs of decomposition, and the couple appeared to have fallen to the ground. Arakawa's body showed signs of bloating and mummification, and Hackman's body had similar signs.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has issued a search warrant for the home, as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. No traumatic injuries were found on either body, and toxicology and carbon monoxide tests are underway to shed more light on the cause.

Authorities are treating the deaths with suspicion but have not yet provided additional details. The investigation is ongoing.