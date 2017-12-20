Harvey Weinstein Was A 'Master Manipulator' Says Former Assistant Zelda Perkins (Harvey's former assistant) alleged that the producer tried to rape her colleague

On Tuesday, Harvey Weinstein's former assistant Zelda Perkins became the latest woman to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against him. Zelda Perkins called Harvey a "master manipulator" and alleged that the disgraced Hollywood producer tried to rape her colleague. Zelda, who worked in Harvey's Miramax's London office two decades ago, spoke against him after breaking a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that previously stopped her from talking about his sexual abuse. "We were at the Venice Film Festival and he tried to rape my colleague. We returned to the UK and I spoke to my only senior in the Miramax offices and she suggested I get a lawyer so we both resigned from the company, feeling constructively dismissed because of his behaviour," Zelda told BBC. Zelda Perkins said that Harvey was more of a "power addict" t han a "sex addict" and the incidents of sexual misconduct stemmed from his obsession for power. She told BBC : "I don't think he's a sex addict. He's a power addict. Everything that drove him was about dominance with men and women. He put an enormous amount of energy into humiliating men and an enormous amount of energy into getting women to submit. That was what drove him: his overarching need for Power," Zelda added in her interview.Zelda called Harvey a 'monster' and said, "He was a master manipulator and his moods changed very quickly and you never knew if you were his confidante or going to be screamed at." Many big Hollywood names including Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, George Clooney, Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio have spoken against Harvey Weinstein in recent days.