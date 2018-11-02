Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. On A Scale Of Zero To 10, Bollywood Loves King Khan This Much

Shah Rukh Khan photographed with Aamir Khan in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

It is Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and his colleagues are sharing fabulous messages for him on social media. Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, who also attended Shah Rukh's midnight birthday bash, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Ayushmann Khurrana shared birthday posts for SRK. Aamir, who met Shah Rukh a day before his birthday, shared a picture from their rendezvous (previously shared by SRK) and wrote: "Happy Birthday Shah! Health and happiness always!" Karan Johar wrote a slightly emotional post: "Happy birthday, bhai. Have known Gauri and you for 25 years and it will always be the most special relationship of my life. Thank you, for being family and for all the memories and here's to many more. May Zero be your biggest and hugest blockbuster."

Anil Kapoor shared a throwback photo from their only film together Trimurti. "Wishing my dear friend, a very Happy Birthday! Shah Rukh, may you have an even more successful year ahead! Sending you the best wishes and vibes today and always. Looking forward to see you create magic again on screen in Zero."

Wishing my dear friend, a very Happy Birthday! @iamsrk may you have an even more successful year ahead! Sending you the best wishes & vibes today and always! Looking forward to see you create magic again on screen in #Zero! pic.twitter.com/K2Fs9b4wXt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2018

ShaahhRrukkhhh Haapppyyy Bbiirrtthhddaayyy ..!!!... lots and lots of love ..!! @iamsrkpic.twitter.com/hDx8xivuLm — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2018

Happpiest Birthday Shah! @iamsrk many many glorious years to come ! God bless always ! Loadsa love ! Anil and I pic.twitter.com/CCZdkZeBjr — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 2, 2018

Happy bday shah sir. @iamsrk. Your special call made my life. I'm a bigger SRKian now. And congrats for the smashing response to #Zero trailer. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 2, 2018

Happy birthday @iamsrk sir! Wish you endless amounts of love and happiness. Thank you for always inspiring us Have the best day ever! — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) November 2, 2018

Me mummy n birthday boy .. love u @iamsrk bhai. happy birthday pic.twitter.com/xhbQyNlfQk — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 2, 2018

Your life has inspired and influenced so many, and everything that makes you great resonates in all we do. Have a spectacular Birthday Thank you for being a part of our lives and always being so awesome! Lots of lovee, luck and more power to you @iamsrk. We love you, forever pic.twitter.com/zos0kys072 — Sana Saeed (@sanasaeed17) November 2, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan's colleagues are also excited about the launch of Zero as we are - except for maybe Aamir Khan, who has already seen the trailer. "I saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... outstanding. Congratulations Aanand L Rai. Katrina Kaif is fantastic, Anushka Sharma is unbelievable. Shah Rukh, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to to watch the film," he tweeted on Thursday.

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

Can't wait to to watch the film!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero hits the Internet today. Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf named Bauua in the film, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai and it is expected to release in December.