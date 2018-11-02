Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. On A Scale Of Zero To 10, Bollywood Loves King Khan This Much

Here are the messages shared by Shah Rukh Khan's colleagues for him on social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 02, 2018 14:59 IST
Shah Rukh Khan photographed with Aamir Khan in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Celebs tweeted best wishes for Shah Rukh's film Zero too
  2. Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla posted birthday messages with throwback photos
  3. Shah Rukh Khan turns 53-years-old today

It is Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and his colleagues are sharing fabulous messages for him on social media. Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, who also attended Shah Rukh's midnight birthday bash, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Ayushmann Khurrana shared birthday posts for SRK. Aamir, who met Shah Rukh a day before his birthday, shared a picture from their rendezvous (previously shared by SRK) and wrote: "Happy Birthday Shah! Health and happiness always!" Karan Johar wrote a slightly emotional post: "Happy birthday, bhai. Have known Gauri and you for 25 years and it will always be the most special relationship of my life. Thank you, for being family and for all the memories and here's to many more. May Zero be your biggest and hugest blockbuster."

Here are the posts:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Shah! Health and happiness always! Love. a. @iamsrk

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

 

 

 

Anil Kapoor shared a throwback photo from their only film together Trimurti. "Wishing my dear friend, a very Happy Birthday! Shah Rukh, may you have an even more successful year ahead! Sending you the best wishes and vibes today and always. Looking forward to see you create magic again on screen in Zero."

 

 

Here are other birthday posts for Shah Rukh Khan:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan's colleagues are also excited about the launch of Zero as we are - except for maybe Aamir Khan, who has already seen the trailer. "I saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... outstanding. Congratulations Aanand L Rai. Katrina Kaif is fantastic, Anushka Sharma is unbelievable. Shah Rukh, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to to watch the film," he tweeted on Thursday.

 

 

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero hits the Internet today. Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf named Bauua in the film, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai and it is expected to release in December.

