10 Iconic Madhuri Dixit Dance Numbers To Revisit On Her Birthday

Madhuri Dixit. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

When we talk about Bollywood actresses who have left a lasting impression on cinema lovers, Madhuri Dixit tops the list. The actress, who celebrates her 55th birthday on May 15, has always been a fan favourite. She has ruled several hearts over the past few decades. Ever since she debuted in Bollywood with Abodh in 1984, Madhuri Dixit has set a benchmark for grace, beauty and acting skills. Apart from her acting prowess, Madhuri Dixit's talent as a dancer has also earned her an iconic position among peers and fans. As a trained Kathak dancer, Madhuri Dixit has several legendary songs to her credit.

From peppy Bollywood masala songs to the more melodious numbers with Indian classical music influences, Madhuri Dixit has done it all. Here's a list of her 10 most memorable dance songs. Take a look:

1. Ek Do Teen

This dance number needs no introduction. Madhuri Dixit floored the audience with her talent when this song was released in 1988. And, the dance moves choreographed by Saroj Khan enjoy a legendary status today.

2. Didi Tera Devar Deewana

This one stays evergreen and so do Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance steps and beautiful expressions. It has been a Sangeet favourite for years now and we bet it will continue to be so.

3. Dola Re Dola

We can never get over the graceful and fluid moves of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai in this dance number. The energy and vigour of the actresses in this song remain unmatched.

4. Choli Ke Peeche

Madhuri Dixit left us speechless in this iconic song that proved her mettle as a dancer and an actress. This is a must-watch, any day of the year.

5. Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Madhuri Dixit's bright yellow ensemble and her sultry moves have remained unforgettable over the decades. The song gained such popularity that Madhuri came to be called "Bollywood's Dhak Dhak Girl."

6. Channe Ke Khet Mein

Madhuri Dixit has gifted us several evergreen dance numbers over the years. And, Channe Ke Khet Mein from Anjaam is definitely one of them.

7. Badi Mushkil Baba Badi Mushkil

Madhuri Dixit dancing in a saree to this peppy number is the stuff of cinema dreams. The actress' killer smile and powerful steps make the song a fan favourite.

8. Ghagra

Madhuri Dixit's upbeat moves in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gets us grooving at every party. She exudes beauty, poise and fun in the song with Ranbir Kapoor.

9. Aaja Nachle

Madhuri Dixit left us utterly spellbound with her graceful moves in this song from her comeback film. The high-on-energy song has a celebratory mood that Madhuri embodies all along.

10. Ore Piya

This is another song from the film Aaja Nachle that lives rent-free in our hearts. Madhuri Dixit's subtle expressions and youthful vigour make this song a treat for sore eyes.

Here's raising a toast to Madhuri Dixit and her iconic dance numbers.