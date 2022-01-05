Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Here's A List Of Her 10 Best Performances

Deepika Padukone in a still from Bajirao Mastani. (courtesy: YouTube)

Deepika Padukone is a woman who wears many crowns. Yes, we said crowns and not hats as the superstar has been a queen ever since she waved at the audience in her debut film, Om Shanti Om. Today, the actress celebrates her 36th birthday and needless to say fans from all over the world are sending wishes and love to Deepika Padukone. This comes as no surprise given that the actress has been a fan favourite since her debut in 2007. Over the years, Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself as one of the most successful actresses of her generation. In addition to her movies, the star has successfully dabbled in production as well as entrepreneurship.

Today, on the occasion of her birthday, we take a look at some of her best performances.

1. Piku

In Piku, Deepika Padukone played the role of a woman who is living and coping with the myriad eccentricities of her father, who is obsessed with his bowel movements. The character was one of refreshing honesty. Piku is a modern woman who is successful, financially independent and knows what she wants in her man. Accompanied by legendary talents such as Amitabh Bachchan and the late Irrfan Khan, this is movie features one of Deepika's career-best performances.

2. Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani features Deepika Padukone as Mastani and Ranveer Singh as the legendary Peshwa Bajirao I. As Mastani, Deepika Padukone played the role of a warrior princess, who is willing to face trial after trial for love. She was regal and stunning in the most complex of scenes and dance routines. She managed to look dignified and poised even as she fought an army of enemies with her son strapped to her body. Her scenes with Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai are beautiful and tragic all at once.

3. Chhapaak

In Chhappak, Deepika Padukone brought to the fore a story of strength and resilience in the face of tragedy. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and features Deepika Padukone in the challenging lead role. Under Meghna Gulzar's able direction, Deepika Padukone stunned the audience with her heartbreaking portrayal of Laxmi. This one is a must-watch.

4. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela presented Deepika Padukone as the feisty Leela, who is unafraid to live and die in love. She wields the gun as easily as she performs the gharba, with the grace of a peacock and strength of a tigress. This film also gave us the oh-so-wonderful couple of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, on-screen and off-screen.

5. Cocktail

Cocktail made critics and cinema lovers sit up and take notice of Deepika Padukone's calibre. As Veronica, she infused life into the character of a spoilt, rich young woman craving respect, love and affection. While the movie may have been about the love story between Meera and Gautam Kapoor, you leave hoping for a friend like Veronica.

6. Chennai Express

With Chennai Express, Deepika Padukone proved that she has impeccable comic timing as she matched wits with Shah Rukh Khan. As Meenamma, this comic caper had Deepika Padukone performing one rib-tickling scene after another, all while looking like a diva.

7. Padmaavat

Padmaavat is based on the legendary story of Rani Padmavati and her consort, Rajput ruler Maharawal Ratan Singh who are faced with an enemy in the form of Alauddin Khalji. As Rani Padmavati, Deepika Padukone lent tremendous grace and poise to the character known for her ethereal beauty. The climax of the film proves why Deepika Padukone is one of the greatest stars of her generation.

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the classic Bollywood rom-com with scenic locales, beautiful songs, and some iconic dance steps. The film saw Deepika Padukone alongside Ranbir Kapoor playing Naina and Bunny respectively. Watch it for the lead couple's electrifying chemistry and a whole host of lovely songs.

9. Love Aaj Kal

In Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz Ali brought the nuances of modern relationships to the forefront. As Meera, Deepika Padukone embodied the spirit of the modern young woman who understands the joys and demands of relationships. As she goes through the cycle of love and loss, Meera finds the perfect balance between head and heart.

10. Om Shanti Om

The one where it all started. In Om Shanti Om, fans got to see Deepika Padukone's raw and unfiltered performance – in a double role – both as a superstar as well as a starstruck woman. With Shah Rukh Khan by her side, this movie is perfect for all romantics.

