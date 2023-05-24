Hansika Motwani Denies Giving Casting Couch Quote: 'Stop Printing Rubbish'

Hansika Motwani shared this image (courtesy: ihansika)

Actress Hansika Motwani has rubbished media reports that claimed she encountered the casting couch and was harassed by a Telugu actor. In a tweet replying to one such report, Hansika wrote that she hadn't said what the report claimed she had. "Have not given this quote ever! Stop printing rubbish," she tweeted. In a second tweet, the actress addressed the media and asked that quotes be fact-checked before being carried in reports. "Publications urging you to cross-check before picking up random news piece! Never made this comment that's doing the rounds. Please fact check before publishing blindly," she tweeted.

The reports claimed that Hansika had dealt with inappropriate advances from a Telugu actor who "harassed" her by asking for dates. "I have taught him a good lesson, he won't taunt me anymore" is the viral quote attributed to Hansika and that she denies having said.

See Hansika Motwani's tweets here:

Have not given this quote ever ! Stop printing rubbish !!!!!!! @GulteOfficialpic.twitter.com/qEIKU2z9zE — Hansika (@ihansika) May 23, 2023

Publications urging you to cross check before picking up random news piece ! Never made this comment that's doing the rounds pls fact check before publishing blindly . — Hansika (@ihansika) May 23, 2023

Hansika Motwani started out as a child artiste, appearing on TV shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. She then became famous as one of the group of children in Koi… Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Hansika's first lead role was at the age of 15 in the Telugu film Desamuduru and she went on to appear in films across the South industry. Her credits include Kannada film Bindaas opposite the late Puneeth Rajkumar, Kantri with Jr NTR and Aap Ka Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya.

Hansika was last seen in 2022 film Maha and has an extensive lineup this year. She married fiancé Sohail Khaturiya last year.