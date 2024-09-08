<i>GOAT</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's Film Passes Rs 100 Crore Mark

GOAT saw a spike in box office collections on its first Saturday. On day 3, the action-packed film earned ₹ 33 crore (across all languages), according to a report by Sacnilk. Out of this, ₹29.1 crore came from the Tamil version, ₹2.15 crore from Hindi screenings and ₹1.75 crore from Telugu shows. With this, the project headlined by Vijay, crossed the ₹100 crore mark. So far, the Venkat Prabhu directorial has amassed ₹102.5 crore in the domestic market, the report added. In addition to Vijay, GOAT also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram and Prashanth in key roles.

In GOAT, Vijay plays dual roles as a father and his son. To achieve this, the makers used de-aging technology. In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, director Venkat Prabhu talked about using this technology for the “first time.” He said, "For the first time, we have used the technology of de-aging in the movie. We got to know about this technology a few years ago. I thought it would be good to use that technology in this film to give a new feel to the audience. Even Jawan had used this technology with young and old Shah Rukh (Khan). We were thinking how different it could be from the previous films where the same actor played the double role, father and son roles. I think we have achieved it to an extent."

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave GOAT 2.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “The film is at times a touch exhausting because it is overlong. However, the action sequences and plot twists are judiciously spaced out over a three-hour runtime. So, none of them is unduly out of place. Wish one could say the same about the songs (composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja). They not only slow down the film but also stretch it out unconscionably.”

The Greatest Of All Time has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.