Advertisement

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's Film Passes Rs 100 Crore Mark

The Greatest Of All Time has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>GOAT</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's Film Passes Rs 100 Crore Mark
A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

GOAT saw a spike in box office collections on its first Saturday. On day 3, the action-packed film earned ₹ 33 crore (across all languages), according to a report by Sacnilk. Out of this, ₹29.1 crore came from the Tamil version, ₹2.15 crore from Hindi screenings and ₹1.75 crore from Telugu shows. With this, the project headlined by Vijay, crossed the ₹100 crore mark. So far, the Venkat Prabhu directorial has amassed ₹102.5 crore in the domestic market, the report added. In addition to Vijay, GOAT also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram and Prashanth in key roles.

In GOAT, Vijay plays dual roles as a father and his son. To achieve this, the makers used de-aging technology. In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, director Venkat Prabhu talked about using this technology for the “first time.” He said, "For the first time, we have used the technology of de-aging in the movie. We got to know about this technology a few years ago. I thought it would be good to use that technology in this film to give a new feel to the audience. Even Jawan had used this technology with young and old Shah Rukh (Khan). We were thinking how different it could be from the previous films where the same actor played the double role, father and son roles. I think we have achieved it to an extent." 

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave GOAT 2.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “The film is at times a touch exhausting because it is overlong. However, the action sequences and plot twists are judiciously spaced out over a three-hour runtime. So, none of them is unduly out of place. Wish one could say the same about the songs (composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja). They not only slow down the film but also stretch it out unconscionably.”

The Greatest Of All Time has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Great Of All Time, Vijay, Venkat Prabhu
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi" From Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy And Family
<i>GOAT</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's Film Passes Rs 100 Crore Mark
Explained: Samantha Ruth Prabhu vs A Doctor Who Said She "Should Be Thrown In Prison"
Next Article
Explained: Samantha Ruth Prabhu vs A Doctor Who Said She "Should Be Thrown In Prison"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com