GOT7's Jinyoung Discharged From Military, Reunites With Bambam And Yugyeom. Watch

GOT7 member Jinyoung has been discharged from the South Korean military after serving for more than a year. The idol is warmly welcomed by his fellow bandmates, Bambam and Yugyeom at the time of his return, making fans tear up. Moreover, Jinyoung has also revealed big plans for 2025 regarding the future activities of GOT7. On Thursday, GOT7's Jinyoung was officially discharged from the South Korean military and returned to the entertainment industry to resume his activities. Several photos and videos have been doing the rounds on social media. One of the videos shows Jinyoung being welcomed with big hugs from his fellow members Bambam and Yugyeom who arrived at the base to receive him.

Furthermore, Jinyoung and Yugyeom held a live broadcast for fans during their car ride home. They were bombarded with questions about the group's comeback Jinyoung revealed that they are working on it. He also shared that the album will be released in the first half of 2025. GOT7 member Mark Tuan left a comment on the live broadcast asking. "What album?", "How come I don't know," that left fans in splits.

Jinyoung has made a name for himself as both an idol and an actor, starring in hit dramas like He Is Psychometric and Yumi's Cells.

GOT7 is a South Korean boy group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014. Known for their diverse talents, the group originally debuted with seven members. Over the years, GOT7 has earned a dedicated fanbase both domestically and internationally. Jay B (Im Jaebeom) is the leader and one of the main vocalists of the group. Mark Tuan is the group's rapper. Other members include Jackson Wang, Jinyoung (Park Jinyoung), Youngjae (Choi Youngjae), Bambam (Kunpimook Bhuwakul) and Yugyeom (Kim Yugyeom).