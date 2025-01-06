The 2025 Hollywood award season officially kickstarted with the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes. The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5. Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the show. She is the first woman to solo host the Golden Globe ceremony in the history of the awards show.

India is pinning its hopes on Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light. Payal Kapadia is nominated in the Best Director category. She will compete with Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez; Sean Baker for Anora; Edward Berger for Conclave; Brady Corbet for The Brutalist; and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

The film is also nominated in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category with strong contenders like Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here, The Girl with the Needle, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Vermiglio.

Emilia Perez is leading the nominations with 10 nods, followed by The Brutalist (7), Conclave (6), Anora and The Substance (5 each), Challengers, A Real Pain, Wicked, The Wild Robot (4 each).

Baby Reindeer, Shogun and The Bear are among the shows competing in the TV categories.

In recent years, the voting body behind the Globes has expanded and diversified its membership and brought in a new code of conduct.

The presenters for this year's Golden Globes include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auli i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson.

Edgar Ramirez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoe Kravitz are among the presenters as well.

Here are the Live updates:

