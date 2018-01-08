Golden Globes 2018: Germany's In the Fade Wins Best Foreign Language Film

Highlights In the Fade stars Diane Kruger in her first role "This is yours," the director told Diane Kruger The film shines a spotlight on the violence of neo-Nazis

, the German thriller about neo-Nazi violence, on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film.The film triumphed in a category that included Swedish black comedy, which took the Palme d'Or at Cannes, and, the true story of a Cambodian child soldier directed by Angelina Jolie.stars Diane Kruger in her first role in her native German as a woman seeking answers to the killings of her Turkish-born husband and son.She won the best actress award at Cannes. Accepting the Golden Globe,director saluted Kruger and said: "This is yours."The film shines a spotlight on the violence of neo-Nazis, who have come into a growing international spotlight after a white nationalist rally in August in Charlottesville, Virginia.Speaking to AFP ahead of the Golden Globes, Kruger said that the movie felt "overwhelming" when she first saw it at a screening."There are plenty of movies about bombs and terrorists, but it was the intimacy of this film, the small details that grief and death bring into one's life, that I found so moving and emotional," she said.is based on the song by the California desert rockers Queens of the Stone Age, whose main member Josh Homme composed the score.