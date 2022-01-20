Gehraaiyaan: Why Deepika Padukone Took 2 Days To Respond After Hearing The Script

Gehraaiyaan: A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The waves of Gehraaiyaan trailer are touching all shores and trending big time. On the film's trailer release day, the film's producer Karan Johar spilled some beans about the project during the launch, stated Pinkvilla. For instance, Deepika Padukone took 2 days to respond to Shakun Batra after hearing the script. Also, Shakun Batra flew to London to narrate the film's script to Deepika Padukone. "Shakun was a little worried. Then I called Deepika to get an update and she said 'I was so overwhelmed by the script that it took me some time to process'," Karan Johar said, stated a Pinkvilla report.

Speaking of the film's title, Karan Johar said, "Geheraiyaan was titled only a month and a half ago. It was only decided after the track was made. I gave the worst suggestions and Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant shot down my suggestion. It was my toughest film to date to finalise on title," read the Pinkvilla report.

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. It showcases the complicated stories that brew after Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and her cousin Tia (Ananya Panday)'s fiance (Zain) fall for each other. Dhairya Karwa features as Alisha's partner.

Check out the trailer of Gehraaiyaan here:

Directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Gehraaiyaan is slated to release on February 11 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.