Gauri Khan And Gang Fly To Dubai. See Pic With Farah Khan-Shibani Dandekar And Others

In pic: Farah and friends. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Guess where Gauri Khan and her “Bollywood gang” have headed to? The answer is Dubai. The interior designer, along with her friends Farah Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar and Manish Malhotra, jetted off to Dubai to attend the grand opening of the luxurious hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah on Friday. Sharing an update about their latest trip on social media, Farah Khan wrote, “Off to Dubai!” and added the hashtags “Atlantis opening,” “Bolly gang” and “time pass.” In the picture shared alongside the note, Gauri Khan is looking stunning in a denim corset-style jacket, which she paired with a necklace and shades. Farah Khan is twinning with Gauri Khan in shades of blue while her cousin, Farhan Akhtar looks dashing in a white jacket. The photo also features Shibani and Manish Malhotra smiling for the camera.

Now, take a look at the group photo of the “Bollywood gang,” shared by Farah Khan here:

Not just Farah Khan but Farhan Akhtar also gave us a glimpse of the “lovely start” they had “to a great two days.” Farhan has shared a selfie that shows the choreographer kissing him on his cheek. “Start to the day with a kiss from capri 9, Farah Khan... aur kya chahiye (what else do I need),” wrote the actor and added a smiling and red heart icon to his caption. Within an hour, Farah Khan reacted to the post and wrote, “What a lovely start to a great 2 days, Fru.” Shibani Dandekar was also all praise for her sister-in-law. Her comment read, “She is the best (red heart icons).” Farhan's sister, director Zoya Akhtar also reacted to his post and wrote, “What fun” with a red heart emoji.

Before flying off to Dubai, Gauri Khan was busy attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party with her family. She was spotted during the photo-op session with her son Aryan on Thursday night, while Shah Rukh Khan joined the party without posing for the paparazzi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were among the other Bollywood stars who were invited to the ceremony.