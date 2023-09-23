Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty With Fam, Ankita-Vicky At Ekta Kapoor's House

Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan and Ankita- Vicky at Ekta Kapoor's house

Some of the biggest names in the film and television fraternity were pictured at producer Ekta Kapoor's house on Saturday afternoon for Ganpati Darshan. The Ganpati Utsav began on Tuesday this week and witnessed many celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan and others host their friends from the industry at their houses to celebrate the festival together. On Saturday, the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continued in Ekta Kapoor's house as stars like Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Ankita Lokhande, Neelam Kothari and others paid a visit. Shilpa Shetty looked vibrant in a red ensemble as she was clicked with her son Viaan. Her husband Raj Kundra was pictured separately in a white kurta. Ankita Lokhande, who has worked with Ekta Kapoor in Pavitra Rishta, arrived at the party with her husband Vicky Jain. For the occasion, Ankita slipped into a gorgeous lavender saree. Ekta Kapoor's dad and veteran actor Jeetendra also visited her house.

See some pictures from the afternoon:

Other celebs who visited the producer's house for Ganpati Darshan included Neelam Kothari along with her husband Sameer Soni, Kasautii Zindagi Kay's Komolika AKA Urvashi Dholakia and Krystle D'Souza.

See how the stars decked up for the day:

Couples Karan Patel was spotted with his Ankita Bhargava while Shefali Jariwala came for Ganpati Darshan with her husband Parag Tyagi.

Some more pictures from last night:

On the work front, The producer is all set to be honoured with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony. As per PTI, the special award will be given to Ekta on November 20 at an event conducted in New York. The news was shared by the Indian producer on her Instagram feed. Sharing the news alongside her picture, she wrote, "Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honour beyond words. Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women. This accolade empowers me to stand for them and our shared achievements on the global stage. Thank you for the 2023 International Emmy®️ Directorate Award."

Her post was instantly liked by Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who left a heart emoji in the comment section.

In other news, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has partnered with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for Vrushabha - a pan-India bilingual Telugu Malayalam film starring megastar Mohanlal.