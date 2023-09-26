Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Inside Esha Deol's 'Gathering' With Mom Hema Malini And Friend Zayed Khan

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: imeshadeol )

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across Mumbai. Adding to the festive cheer was none other than Esha Deol. On Tuesday, the Dhoom star hosted a gathering at her home for Ganpati darshan. Present at the gathering were the actress' family and friends from the industry. In a bunch of photos shared on Instagram, we can see Esha Deol enjoying the festive season thoroughly with her mom Hema Malini and other friends, one of whom was her Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne co-star Zayed Khan. Sharing the images, Esha Deol wrote, "Had a lovely gathering at home for our Ganpati Bappa with friends & family with lots of modaks, chaat & fun-filled conversations."

See Esha Deol's post below:

Last week, Esha Deol was pictured visiting Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja for the Ganesh Utsav. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival beginning on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month "Bhadrapada", started on September 19 this year. See her pictures from the day here:

Esha Deol was recently in the news after she hosted a success bash for her brother Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2. At the event, Esha along with her younger sibling Ahana was also found clicking pictures with her brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol.

This is the picture we are talking about:

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. On the work front, Esha Deol made her digital debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside Ajay Devgn. She was last seen in the web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega alongside Suniel Shetty.