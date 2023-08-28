Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol's Film Sets New Record, Begins 'Triumphant March' To Rs 500 Crore

A still from Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is still powering ahead at the box office three weekends in. The film, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, made over Rs 16 crore on Sunday, bringing its total up to Rs 456.05 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Gadar 2 now begins it" triumphant march" towards Rs 500 crore, with mass circuits driving ticket sales. The film has also set another record – it has fetched the quickest Rs 450 crore among all films released in Hindi, including Baahubali 2. Gadar 2, which released on August 11, is currently in third place on the list of highest-earning Hindi films.

"The historic run continues. Gadar 2 is unbeatable and unshakeable in mass pockets. The jump on (third) Saturday-Sunday is an eye-opener. Crosses Rs 450 cr, begins its triumphant march towards Rs 500 cr. (Week 3) Friday 7.10 cr, Saturday 13.75 cr, Sunday 16.10 cr. Total: Rs 456.05 cr. India biz," posted Taran Adarsh on X.

See his post here:

THE HISTORIC RUN CONTINUES… #Gadar2 is UNBEATABLE and UNSHAKABLE in mass pockets… The jump on [third] Sat - Sun is an EYE-OPENER… Crosses ₹ 450 cr, begins its TRIUMPHANT MARCH towards ₹ 500 cr… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 456.05 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/lV3hd7Ii3U — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2023

Over the weekend, Taran Adarsh reported that Gadar 2 would break the record for Bollywood's fastest Rs 450 crore with its earnings at the end of Sunday or Day 17. It now leaves Pathaan (Day 18) in second place and Baahubali 2 (Day 20) in third.

Gadar 2 has also crossed the lifetime earnings of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2.

Gadar 2 has another weekend in cinemas before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan arrives to challenge its box office supremacy.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena, reprising the roles they played in the 2002 original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Utkarsh Sharma plays their son in the sequel with Simrat Kaur cast as his love interest.