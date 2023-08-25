Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol's Blockbuster 'Wreaks Havoc' In Week 2

A still from Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 ended its second week in cinemas at over Rs 419 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The phrase he used was "wreaks havoc." Gadar 2 has shattered several box office records already and "continues to set new benchmarks." Week 3 numbers are expected to be good as well, especially in the mass circuits. Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel, released on August 11 and has shown no signs of slowing down since. It has the highest Independence Day earnings of any Hindi film at the domestic box office so far, and also the highest second weekend.

"All time blockbuster. Gadar 2 wreaks havoc in Week 2. Mass pockets on (fire emojis), continue to set new benchmarks. Will continue to dominate the heartland in Week 3 as well. (Week 2) Friday 20.50 crore, Saturday 31.07 crore, Sunday 38.90 crore, Monday 13.50 crore, Tuesday 12.10 crore, Wednesday 10 crore, Thursday 8.40 crore. Total: Rs 419.10 crore. India biz," read Taran Adarsh's post.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Anil Sharma resumed directing responsibilities for the sequel with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Additions to the cast include Utkarsh Sharma as Tara and Sakeena's son and Simrat Kaur as his love interest.

Gadar 2 has prevailed despite having to cede screens to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which released on the same day, and now to this week's release Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The next big release is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan on September 7.