Wamiqa Gabbi Joins Adivi Sesh's Pan-Indian Spy Thriller <i>G2</i>

Wamiqa Gabbi fans, brace yourselves. After Baby John, the actress has now signed up for a new project. Wamiqa's next is a spy thriller titled G2 — the sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari. She will be seen opposite Adivi Sesh in the film.

On Tuesday (January 7), Wamiqa Gabbi dropped the first-look poster of G2 on Instagram. In the pic, she is standing next to Adivi Sesh. Both look chic in black outfits. “Welcome to our mission Wamiqa. Agent 116,” read the text on the picture. PS: Emraan Hashmi is also a part of G2.

Sharing the poster, Wamiqa Gabbi wrote, “Spy. Action. Adventure. With G2. Super happy and excited to share the news about my next. Teaming up with my fantastic co-actor Adivi Sesh is gonna be kick-ass. Also, Can't wait to meet Emraan sir on sets! Watch out for the thunder glimpse from G2, this month's end. It's a monster.”

Back in 2023, Adivi Sesh uploaded his action-packed first look from G2.

“Still poster for G2. My most ambitious film ever. New Dreams. New Levels. We will take some time to make this,” he captioned. Take a look:

G2 or Goodachari 2 is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. The movie is jointly backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainment.

G2 also features Supriya Yarlagadda, Madhu Shalini and Murali Sharma in key roles. The pan-Indian project will premiere in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Speaking about being chosen for the film, Wamiqa Gabbi said, “I'm thrilled to be part of G2. The first film set a high standard, and stepping into this universe is both exciting and challenging. Collaborating with such a talented cast and crew motivates me to give my best. I'm eager for the audience to see what we've created,” reported Times Of India.

Wamiqa Gabbi played the role of Khushi in Baby John. The Kalees-directed action drama featured Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead.