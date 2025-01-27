New Releases This Week (January 27-February 2): <i>You're Cordially Invited</i>, <i>Scarface</i> And More

Guys, it is Monday again. And, you know what that means – new releases laced with never-ending fun. Without further ado, here are the major releases between January 27 to February 2:

1. Ms Rachel - Netflix (January 27)

Get ready to learn, play, sing and grow with Ms. Rachel in an exciting series of interactive lessons. Your little ones will have a blast as they explore letters, numbers, colours and shapes in the most fun and engaging way possible.

2. Liza Treyger: Night Owl - Netflix (January 28)

In her debut special, comedian Liza Treyger is holding nothing back, from the “embarrassment of having immigrant parents to the algorithms running her life.” It is going to be a roller coaster of real talk, hilarious moments and plenty of laughs. We are in, are you?

3. Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2 - Netflix (January 29)

With new coaches and fresh talent, the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship is set to shake up European rugby. The competition is wide open, and this season promises to bring all the drama and excitement.

4. Mo Season 2 - Netflix (January 30)

Season 2 of the hit comedy series Mo is on its way. The show follows a Palestinian asylum seeker hustling hard to make ends meet in Houston. Featuring Mohammed Amer, alongside Teresa Ruiz and Omar Elba, this season promises more hustle and LOL sequences.

5. The Recruit Season 2 - Netflix (January 30)

After a three-year wait, The Recruit is finally returning with Season 2! Created by Alexi Hawley, the series follows a young CIA lawyer who finds himself tangled in high-stakes international conflicts when a former agency asset threatens to expose her connection to the CIA.

6. Tribunal Justice Season 2 - Prime Video (January 27)

The new seson will continue the gripping story of a secret tribunal that delivers justice to those who have escaped the law. With intense drama, shocking twists, and moral dilemmas, the upcomig season is set to raises the stakes and challenges for the lead characters.

7. You're Cordially Invited - Prime Video (January 30)

Headlined by Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, You're Cordially Invited is a heartwarming and humorous exploration of love, relationships, and social etiquette. This film revolves around the lives of quirky characters as they navigate the complexities of romance, friendships, and family gatherings.

8. Lucca's World - Netflix (January 31)

The film gives us a peek into the life of Lucca, a young boy with a vibrant spirit and a passion for exploration. This story follows Lucca as he discovers the wonders of his world, learns valuable lessons, and grows into a bright individual.

9. Knocked Up - Prime Video (January 31)

The 2007 film is all set to make its way to streaming. The romantic comedy, featuring Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen, is a hilarious and heartfelt exploration of unexpected parenthood.

10. Scarface - Prime Video (January 31)

Al Pacino's film, that originally released in 1983, will soon be out on OTT platform. Scarface is a gritty and intense crime drama that narates the tale of a ruthless and ambitious Cuban refugee who rises to power as a powerful drug lord in 1980s Miami.