Finally, Deepika Padukone Makes Long-Awaited Appearance At Fighter Promotion

Deepika posed in style at Fighterevent

Deepika Padukone, who was MIA from all earlier promotional events for her upcoming film Fighter, made a stylish appearance on Tuesday for a Fighter event with her co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and director Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone was spotted at the event in a casual white sweatshirt and jeans and looked absolutely stunning. She posed with her co-stars Hrithik and Anil for several images as well. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the film. Fighter marks her first film with Hrithik Roshan and third film after Pathaan and Bachna Ae Haseeno with director Siddharth Anand.

See some pictures of fighters Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor from the event:

Earlier, Fighter director Siddharth talked about Deepika's absence from the film's promotional events. Siddharth Anand told Bollywood Hungama, “This is a promotional strategy that we have taken. You will start seeing Deepika from tomorrow everywhere. People put a lot of conjectures into things. Deepika was supposed to come for the trailer launch, but she was under the weather. And now she is going to be everywhere; our strategy is such.”

He further continued, “Deepika and Hrithik's pair is one of the major highlights. And it's a huge excitement for me as a filmmaker to see both of them (together). So, I can imagine that even the audience is waiting for (her). You will start seeing them closer to the release. Also, we didn't want too much of Hrithik and Deepika before the release. We wanted people to enjoy them on the big screen. We didn't want that saturation.”

Deepika Padukone also posted some pictures of her OOTD from the event on her Instagram feed. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Fighter is already recording great numbers at the box office thanks to advance bookings. As per Sacnilk, Fighter has minted ₹ 3.7 crore by selling 1,15,185 tickets for day 1 through advance booking, across India. The film, which features Hrithik as Patty and Deepika as Mini, has sold 46,175 tickets for the Hindi 2D version, while 61,419 tickets have been sold for the Hindi 3D version. Additionally, it sold 6,014 tickets for Hindi IMAX 3D and 1,577 tickets for Hindi 4DX 3D.