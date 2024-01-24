Fighters In Black: Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone Nail Airport Looks

Hrithik-Deepika at the airport

Ahead of the release of Fighter, Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone made a stylish appearance together at the airport on Wednesday. The OG fighters were twinning in black outfits. While Hrithik Roshan sported a black t-shirt, Deepika Padukone aced an oversized black pantsuit. Deepika amped up her glamour quotient with ruby lips. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone added a dash of style with their black shades. Anil Kapoor, director Siddharth Anand were also spotted at the airport. They were dressed in black outfits as well. The Fighter makers will host a special screening of the film for IAF (Indian Air Force) officers in Delhi. Hrithik, Deepika, Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Anand will attend the event today.

Deepika Padukone, who was MIA from the promotional events, made her first appearance on Tuesday. She was joined by co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, director Siddharth Anand. See some pictures of fighters Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor from the event.

The trailer of Fighter released last week. The trailer is filled with some high-octane aerial action sequences. In the trailer, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and the Fighter team are deployed on a mission after an airstrike from across the border hits the nation. Sharing the trailer, Deepika Padukone wrote, "FighterTrailer Out Now!#FighterOn25thJanuary releasing worldwide.Experience #Fighter on the big screen in IMAX 3D." Take a look:

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. Deepika has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and War.