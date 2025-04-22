Fawad Khan On <i>Abir Gulaal</i> Co-Star Vaani Kapoor: "She Is A Spontaneous Actor, Especially With..."

The anticipation and excitement surrounding Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film Abir Gulaal is high. Considering this also marks Fawad Khan's comeback to Hindi cinema, fans are thrilled to witness the fresh onscreen chemistry between the lead pair.

Sharing his experience of working with Vaani, Fawad revealed during a Live session on Instagram, "It's been an amazing experience working with Vaani. It's been an absolute pleasure, she is an amazing person. Vaani is also a very spontaneous actor, especially with her dialogue delivery."

He added, "Vaani keeps the energy up on the screen. If she can tone down the self-analysis and self-criticism a bit, that's the only thing I can say after working with her because she is truly amazing."

The lead pair are aware of the online buzz about them sharing screen space for the first time.

Reacting to Fawad's humble words, Vaani said, "It's amazing to see the love coming our way. Working with Fawad has been an incredible experience for an artiste like me. He is truly one of a kind. Fawad is super easy to collaborate with, with no ego, and no hassle. He is so gifted that you want to level up. I love the way he very organically says his lines during scenes, it looks very natural, doesn't look performative or rehearsed, it doesn't come across like a scripted dialogue."

The first two songs from Abir Gulaal, Khudaya Ishq and Angreji Rangrasiya have further upped the curiosity around the film's story. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.