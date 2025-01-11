<i>Fateh</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonu Sood's Directorial Debut Off To A Slow Start

Fateh, starring Sonu Sood, had a slow start at the box office. The film earned Rs 2.45 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

Fateh recorded an overall 29.14% occupancy in theatres, with varying attendance across different show timings: 10.60% in the morning, 20.50% in the afternoon, 28.53% in the evening and 56.93% in the night shows.

Trade analysts had initially predicted the film's first-day earnings to be between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

Sonu Sood's directorial debut faced tough competition from major releases like Game Changer, which opened to Rs 51 crore and Pushpa 2, which is already in its sixth weekend.

Ahead of its release, the makers introduced a special offer, dropping ticket prices to Rs 99. Zee Studios shared the news on Instagram, saying, "Kirdaar imaandaar, offer shaandaar! Book your tickets at just Rs 99, only for today. (Link in bio)."

In addition to Sonu Sood, Fateh features Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and several others in key roles. The film was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore and follows the story of a former gangster hired to protect a girl.

To safeguard her, Fateh must use all his skills while uncovering the truth behind the threats against her. The cast also includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shivjyoti Rajput, Binnu Dhillon, Insane Ashraf, Vijayant Kohli and Akashdeep Sabir.