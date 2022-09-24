Fan Girl Esha Gupta's Note To The 'Classiest Athlete Of All Time' Roger Federer On His Retirement

Esha Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: egupta)

Tennis legend Roger Federer brought down the curtains to his outstanding career on Friday. All eyes were on the O2 Arena in London where the Swiss ace played his last match alongside his long-time rival Rafael Nadal. Wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world to celebrate Roger Federer and his illustrious career. Now, Esha Gupta has written a heartwarming note for the “classiest athlete of all time.” She has also shared a picture of Roger Federer on TV. The photo is from the time when the 20-time Grand Slam champion was delivering a speech. Do let us know if you could spot Esha in the snap. Thanking Roger Federer for “making tennis a beautiful sport”, the actress wrote, “Thank you, Roger Federer, for letting us be the witness of an era of beauty and respect in tennis by being not only the best but the classiest athlete of all time. I wish you the best of life ahead, feel so blessed to be able to tell my children your stories, of being able to watch you paint the court in my lifetime with that racket. Thank you for making tennis more beautiful sport by being the humblest man, your fan.”

Esha Gupta has also shared glimpses of the Laver Cup men's doubles match on Instagram Stories. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, representing Team Europe, went down 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 9-11 against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Take a look:

Earlier this month, Roger Federer, the first men's player to win 20 grand slam titles, announced that he will retire from the sports after his appearance in the Laver Cup 2022. He said in a statement, “The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future of course but just not in grand slams or on the tour. This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”