Even Gulmarg's Snowy Weather Can't Keep Mouni Roy Out Of The Pool

Mouni Roy, who is currently in Gulmarg, Kashmir, for her honeymoon with husband Suraj Nambiar, has been delighting her fans with pictures from her snowy vacation. On Thursday, the actress shared a couple of pictures from her indoor pool session. The pictures also had a glimpse of the snowy view outside. Mouni picked blue swimwear for the session. She captioned one of the posts: :"If kisses were snowflakes I would send you a blizzard." Sharing another similar post, she wrote: "Baby, it's cold outside." See the posts shared by Mouni Roy here:

Mouni announced her wedding with this post: "I found him at last... Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married! Need your love and blessings... 27.01.22. Love, Suraj and Mouni."

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. The actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Mouni Roy made her movie debut as a lead actress with the 2011 Punjabi film Hero Hitler In Love. In terms of Bollywood, the actress has worked in movies like Made In China, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. She also starred in Akshay Kumar's Gold and in the spy thriller London Confidential.