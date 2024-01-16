Emmys 2024 In Memoriam: Matthew Perry Was Honoured. Could The Internet Be More Emotional?

Matthew Perry remembered at the Emmys. (courtesy: mixdeseries)

Late actor Matthew Perry, who famously starred as one of TV's most beloved characters Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S from 1994-2004, was remembered at the 75th Emmy Awards' In Memoriam segment. At the award show, singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo Michael Trotter Jr and Tanya Trotter of The War And Treaty performed. They started with an emotional See You Again, which was followed by a cover of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts as Matthew Perry's picture surfaced in the slideshow. United by grief, fans of the late actor, shared the moment that had them sobbing at this year's Emmys.

"And I'm sobbing," wrote an X user.

"I heard I'll be there for you starting I knew it was coming and yet I wasn't ready for it," read another post.

I heard I'll be there for you starting I knew it was coming and yet I wasn't ready for it. #emmys#matthewperrypic.twitter.com/nt515tpAot — Michelle Cooper (@coopgal69) January 16, 2024

"They performed the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme and showed this I ugly cried. You are so missed Matthew," read another post.

Let's just say everyone felt the same way after watching this tribute.

.@charlieputh playing the Friends theme song & paying tribute to #MatthewPerry during the #Emmys in memoriam section pic.twitter.com/AkDB7vUvnO — Littley (@GregoryLittley) January 16, 2024

"I did NOT need to be crying tonight but here we are," read another post.

An emotional fan posted this:

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 last year, in October. He struggled for decades with addiction and opened up about it his memoir in 2022. His other TV show credits included Ally McBeal, The West Wing, Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, to name a few.

Besides his TV roles, Matthew Perry starred in popular films such as 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In, Getting In, Serving Sara, The Whole Ten Yards, Numb, Almost Heroes, Three To Tango, to name a few.