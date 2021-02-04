Elli Avram Sums Up Working With Aamir Khan With This Post

Elli Avram shared this photo. (Image courtesy: elliavrram)

Highlights Elli shared two pictures of herself with the actor on Instagram

"Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted Aamir Khan," she wrote

"Thank you for being you," she added

Actress Elli Avram, who shot a special song sequence with Aamir Khan for the work-in-progress film Koi Jaane Na, dedicated a post to the actor on Thursday evening. Aamir Khan flew to Jaipur recently to shoot a song for his friend Amin Hajee's directorial debut. A leaked clip from the sets of the film featuring Aamir Khan grooving with Elli Avram has now gone viral on social media. Now, sharing pictures of herself with the actor on Instagram, Elli Avram wrote: "Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive Aamir Khan. Thank you for being you." Koi Jaane Na stars Kunal Kapoor as the lead actor.

Take a look at Elli Avram's post here:

Now check out the aforementioned video of Aamir Khan and Elli Avram:

Aamir Khan has worked in several blockbusters like 3 Idiots, Ghajini, Dangal and Dil Chahta Hai. He was last seen in 2018's Thugs Of Hindostan. His upcoming film is Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Christmas next year.

Elli Avram made her debut in Bollywood in Saurabh Verma's comedy Mickey Virus and went on to feature in films like Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon, Naam Shabana and Malang. She has also participated in Bigg Boss 7. She later made appearances on the show as a guest in season 8 and season 9. Elli also appeared on Kapil Sharma's chat show Comedy Nights with Kapil and she has been a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. She has also featured in web shows like Typewriter and Inside Edge 2.