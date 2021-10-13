Durga Puja 2021: Pics From Mouni Roy's Celebrations Away From Home

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy imouniroy)

Highlights Mouni picked an off-white saree for the occasion

She shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram

Mouni will next be seen in 'Brahmastra'

TV star Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of her Durga Puja festivities on her Instagram profile on Wednesday afternoon. For the special occasion, Mouni picked an off-white saree and she accessorised it with statement jewelry. She had her hair immaculately tied in a bun and she finished her look with smoky eyes and pink lips. The actress, sharing the pictures wrote: "Shubho Mahaashtami." In a separate post, the actress wrote that she is "missing home" and gave her Instafam a closer look at her OOTD. The comments section of her post was filled up with festive greetings. Aashka Goradia dropped heart eyed emojis. Vidya Malavade commented: "Hello beauty."

See the posts shared by Mouni Roy here:

Here's another picture of Mouni Roy from the puja.

Mouni Roy photographed at the puja.

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha.

The actress stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. She has featured in films like Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao, and Romeo Akbar Walter with John Abraham. She was last seen in Zee5's London Confidential. The actress will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.