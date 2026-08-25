'Don't Record Spoilers And Post Them On Social Media': Yash's Special Request To Fans Ahead Of <i>Toxic</i> Release

Yash has shared a note from the Toxic team ahead of the film's release on Wednesday. The actor took to Instagram to share the message, which thanked fans for their support and urged them to experience the film in theatres without spoilers.

The note described Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups as more than just a film. It said, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is not just a film for us, it's years of heart poured into a world we built frame by frame, scene by scene, choice by choice."

The team added that every technician, artist, and crew member involved in the film's making and release hopes audiences have a similar experience. "An experience made for the big screen as a community," the note added.

The team also thanked fans for the response to the film ahead of its release. "The love you've already shown this film, the excitement, the thunderous advance we've seen coming in, means more to us than words can carry. Thank you for your support throughout our journey," it said.

The note concluded with a request to the audience not to record scenes from the film in theatres or share them on social media.

"There's one thing we sincerely request from you, let the experience unfold the way it was meant to. Don't record scenes from the movie in theatres and post them on social media, don't give away story beats and spoilers and ruin it for others. Let the next person walk into the world of Toxic exactly the way you did," the note read.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks Yash's return to cinema after a four-year gap. He was last seen in KGF Chapter 2.

The cast of Toxic also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is set to release in theatres on August 26.