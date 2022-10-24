Diwali 2022: Sara-Ibrahim Ali Khan, Yohani, Varun Dhawan And Other Stars Lit Up Krishan Kumar's Bash

Rajkummar Rao and Guru Randhawa pictured at Krishan Kumar's Diwali party.

On the occasion of Choti Diwali, Krishan Kumar, brother of the late Gulshan Kumar, is hosting a Diwali bash in Mumbai on Sunday night. The first stars pictured at Krishan Kumar's party were actor Rajkummar Rao and singer Guru Randhawa. The actor looked dapper in a white pathani and happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the party venue. Next, we saw Varun Dhawan and Fardeen Khan at the party. Sara Ali Khan arrived at the party with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress looked pretty in a white printed lehenga while her brother looked handsome in a traditional ensemble. Sidharth Malhotra added bling to his festive wardrobe as he arrived in a green kurta with floral detailing.

Internet sensation Yohani was also pictured at the party in a blue and black ensemble. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath arrived in their festive best. Guru Randhawa looked dapper in a black ensemble.

Krishan Kumar is an Indian actor, who is best known for his performance in the 1995 film Bewafa Sanam, co-starring Shilpa Shirodkar, Aruna Irani, Beena Banerjee, Shakti Kapoor and Kiran Kumar. Apart from acting, he is also a producer and owns producing company, T-Series. He produced films such as Salman Khan's Ready, Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Marjaavaan, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ek Villain Returns.