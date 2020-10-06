Divya Khosla Kumar Experiments With Her Outfits In Teri Aankhon Mein Teaser

Divya Khosla Kumar in Teri Aankhon Mein.

The gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar has blown us away yet again with the teaser of Teri Aankhon Mein. The stunning Divya Khosla Kumar not only acts phenomenally, but sports the most stunning outfits. Her screen presence is evident even in the short teaser, and her acting prowess knows no match. She perfectly portrays a host of emotions, from love to longing, elation to heartbreak within a span of seconds.

The outfits she sports are absolutely out of this world. Her physique looks phenomenal in a white mini dress and a stunning pair of iconic Sophia Webster heels. She is also seen in a magnificent pink lehenga and pink feathered wings, making her look ethereal, like a goddess of beauty.

With just the right amount of natural makeup which highlights her delicate features, the actress is a real sight for sore eyes.

The teaser of Teri Aankhon Mein has already taken our breath away, and we are incredibly eager for its release which is scheduled for October 7.

