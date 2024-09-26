Divya Dutta Slams Airline For "Horrendous" Experience: "Huge Harassment At Gate"

Divya Dutta was not happy with her recent IndiGo flight experience. The actress shared her ordeal on social media and revealed that her flight was cancelled by the airline with no prior notification. She voiced his discontent with the staff's behaviour at the airport and expressed concern about the airline's reliability. In an Instagram post, Divya Dutta wrote, “IndiGo, thank you for a very horrendous experience in the wee hrs!!. No notification of a cancelled flight..am checked in on a cancelled flight. The flight announcement reflects at the gate! No staff to assist! Huge harassment at the gate to exit and no staff from Indigo.6 was present...and the high-headed approach to the passengers! My shoot got effected and I am terribly upset!”

Earlier, actors like Richa Chadha, Ranvir Shorey, Surbhi Chandna and Radhika Apte have also shared their bad experiences with airlines on social media. While Richa and Ranvir complained about the flight delays, Surbhi accused an airline of “mental harassment”. Radhika had shared that she was locked inside the aerobridge for hours after her flight was delayed.

Coming back to Divya Dutta, she was last seen in the Prime Video film Sharmajee Ki Beti. The film's cast included Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas. The movie tackled the important issues of women's empowerment and the obstacles they encounter in their daily lives. Sharmajee Ki Beti explored the experiences and challenges of three middle-class ladies and two teenage girls, from different generations, who all share the surname Sharma.

Divya Dutta will next be a part of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The teaser of the film released in August. Chhaava is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 6.

Divya Dutta will also be seen in Prime Video's Bandish Bandits Season 2.