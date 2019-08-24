Everything You Wanted To Know About Disney+

Disney+ will launch on November 12.

On Friday, Disney announced their plans and deliverables for their much-anticipated streaming app Disney + at the on-going D23 Expo in Los Angeles. So whether you are a fan of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Lucas Films, National Geographic, Avengers, The Simpsons or anything else, you have enough reasons to smile. Disney+ will launch on November 12 in America, Canada, and the Netherlands. When will they cover the rest of the globe? "Soon!", said Kevin Mayer, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer & International who went on to announce a gigantic number of series and movies.

The official logo of Disney+

Mr Mayer added, "With less than three months until launch, Disney+ will soon entertain and inspire audiences of all ages for generations to come, and we're excited to preview some of the amazing original content being created for the service exclusively from our world-class brands today at the D23 Expo."

Charges

For a monthly price of $6.99 or an annual rate of $69.99 in the U.S. (pricing varies outside the U.S.), Disney+ offers viewers of all ages a compelling price-to-value proposition, high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, and unlimited downloads with no up-charges.

Features

Unlimited Downloads: Subscribers have access to unlimited downloads of shows and movies on the Disney+ app to watch offline later on up to 10 mobile or tablet devices, with no constraints on the number of times a title can be downloaded per year. Once downloaded, subscribers can watch on the go and without an internet connection. The number of titles stored at one time on a device is dependent upon the available storage space on a subscriber's device.

High-Quality Viewing: Disney+ will offer an ultra-high-definition viewing experience with up to 4K Ultra HD video playback in Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos immersive audio on supported devices for available programming.

Commercial-free Viewing: Subscribers can access unlimited viewing of Disney+ content will not have any commercials.

7 Profiles:Subscribers can set up to seven different profiles and choose an avatar tailored to their favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars characters, with over 200 avatars available.

New Series

Kevin Feige announced that Marvel Studios is developing three new live-action series: Ms Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk, all derived from Marvel comics. Ewan McGregor made a surprise appearance to announce his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new untitled series from Lucasfilm.

Hilary Duff surprised the audience when it was announced she will reprise the role she made famous in an all-new Lizzie McGuire series from producer Terri Minsky.

Forty years after leaving the swamp in his big-screen debut in The Muppet Movie, Kermit the Frog is heading upstream with Miss Piggy and the gang, bringing a new kind of mayhem and laughter to Disney+ with their first-ever unscripted short-form series, Muppets Now.

Previews screened at D23

The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni joined series stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito along with Taika Waititi, who brings the droid IG-11 to life, to premiere the teaser trailer for the first Star Wars live-action series. Earlier in the day at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, Robert A Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, announced that new Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen will join the cast of the series. Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

The Mandalorian follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Watch the trailer of The Mandalorian

The Simpsons

All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on the day of the launch of Disney+ along with The Sound of Music, The Princess Bride and Malcolm In The Middle.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series opened the show with a live performance of the multi-platinum hit song We're All In This Together. Immediately following the presentation, cast members Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Dara Reneé, Frankie A Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Mark St Cyr, and showrunner. Tim Federle made an appearance. The 10-episode scripted series, set at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they countdown to the opening night of their school's first-ever production of High School Musical

.

Watch the trailer

Lady And The Tramp

Host Yvette Nicole Brown joined fellow Lady And The Tramp cast members Rose (Lady) and Monty (Tramp)-the canine stars of the film-to premiere the first trailer. In the timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.

Noelle

Noelle stars Anna Kendrick and Billy Eichner joined Sean Bailey to announce that their film will premiere on Disney+. In the upcoming holiday comedy, Kris Kringle's daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun but wishes she could do something "important" like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away but when he doesn't return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

Watch the trailer of Noelle

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum, who stars in and hosts The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic, gave fans a peek inside the series including a new trailer for the show. This will be a 12-episode series.

Jeff Goldblum gave a peek inside the series.

Encore!

Executive Producer Kristen Bell shared a first look trailer the unscripted series, Encore!, which will bring together former castmates of high school musicals, tasking them with re-creating their original performance years after they last performed it, in a high school reunion like no other.

Forky Asks A Question

Tony Hale, who reprises his craft project turned toy role from Toy Story 4 in the new collection of Pixar animated shorts Forky Asks A Question, premiered the first short (What is Money?). In the 10 shorts, Forky explores important questions about how the world works.

Post-Launch Originals

Togo

Disney+ original film Togo is an untold true story set in the winter of 1925 across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra. An exhilarating and uplifting adventure, Togo stars four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe and is directed by Ericson Core. The film also stars Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Richard Dormer, Michael Greyeyes, Michael McElhatton and Michael Gaston. Kim Zubick is the producer and Tom Flynn wrote the screenplay. Togo will launch on Disney+ in December.

Diary Of A Female President

Executive Producer and recurring guest star Gina Rodriguez joined Diary Of A Female President lead Tess Romero to announce the series will premiere on Disney+ in January. Told using the narration from her diary, this half-hour single-camera comedy follows 12-year-old Cuban-American girl Elena's journey through the trials of middle school, which set her on the path to ultimately becoming president of the United States.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Kathleen Kennedy announced that the highly anticipated new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will stream on Disney+ in February 2020. The Emmy award-winning animated series will be returning with 12 all-new episodes and will mark the return of classic characters Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and fan-favorites Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Sean Bailey shared a first look at the original film Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy with screenplay by McCarthy & Stephan Pastis and based on the best-selling book series by Pastis, the film follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc, a Portland detective agency. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made will launch on Disney+ in early 2020.

Stargirl

The stars of Stargirl, Grace VanderWaal and Graham Verchere, were welcomed on stage to help introduce the coming-of-age film based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times' best-selling young adult novel. Stargirl is directed by Julia Hart from a screenplay by Kristin Hahn, Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz based on the novel by Jerry Spinelli. The film also stars Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield and Giancarlo Esposito. Stargirl is produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Lee Stollman and Kristin Hahn. Stargirl will launch on Disney+ in early 2020.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Director Kari Skogland introduced Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, the stars of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which finds Falcon and the Winter Soldier teaming up after Avengers: Endgame. Emily Van Camp came on stage and Kevin Feige revealed that she will reprise her role as Sharon Carter. Then, he introduced the crowd to Wyatt Russell who will play John Walker-a character from the comics coming to the screen for the first time. Head writer Malcom Spellman was also on hand to greet the crowd. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will launch on Disney+ in 2020.

Monsters At Work

Monsters At Work stars Ben Feldman and Aisha Tyler unveiled the latest design of their characters Tylor and Millie. Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Academy Award-winning feature film Monsters, Inc, the new series from Disney Television Animation returns to Monstropolis and follows a new cast of monsters with special appearances from Mike and Sulley (voiced by Billy Crystal and John Goodman).

WandaVision

Stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen were on hand for their new series, Marvel Studios' WandaVision. Paul Bettany returns as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff-two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Kevin Feige surprised the audience by bringing to the stage Kat Dennings and Randall Park who will reprise their roles from Thor and Ant-Man And The Wasp, and then he introduced Kathryn Hahn who has been cast as a new character in the series. Director Matt Shakman and head writer Jac Schaeffer joined everyone on stage to reveal that the streaming series will blend the style of classic sitcoms with Marvel Cinematic Universe. WandaVision premieres on Disney+ in 2021.

Loki

Kevin Feige welcomed the director, Kate Herron, and head writer, Michael Waldron, of Loki to the stage. In Marvel Studios' new Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston returns as the mercurial Loki, the god of mischief and everyone's favorite villain in stories that take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki debuts on Disney+ in 2021.

What If...?

Hayley Atwell was on hand to greet the audience. Ms Atwellwill voice Peggy Carter in Marvel Studios' first animated series that focuses on different heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and imagines what would happen if the events in the films worked out differently. Kevin Feige also introduced director Bryan Andrews and head writer Ashley Bradley to the crowd. What If...? premieres on Disney+ in 2021.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Stars Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk joined Kathleen Kennedy to introduce the audience to the second Lucasfilm live-action series for Disney+, which is now in development. Both actors are reprising their roles from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the stories follow Cassian Andor's adventures as a rebel spy during the formative years of the Rebellion, before the events of A New Hope.

