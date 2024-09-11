<i>Kamal Aur Meena</i> Teaser: Meena Kumari And Kamal Amrohi's Love Story Comes To Life

Siddharth P Malhotra is all set to direct his next project, Kamal and Meena. The film is based on the real-life love story of Pakeezah director Kamal Amrohi and actress Meena Kumari. The makers released the film's title teaser on Wednesday. The shoot of Kamal Aur Meena is scheduled to begin in 2025, with a release date in 2026. The teaser begins with multiple photos of Meena Kumari with a voiceover of her referring to Kamal Amrohi as her "shehzada" (prince). The text on the screen reads, "Their star-crossed love story. A dream that refused to die. A love that went beyond the grave." The teaser reveals that the film is presently in the casting stage.

Expanding on the subject of Kamal Aur Meena, Siddharth wrote in the caption, "Kamal Aur Meena - a cinematic experience that promises to capture one of the most iconic love stories in the history of Hindi cinema. Kamal Aur Meena will bring to life the epic, real-life romance between the legendary director and screenwriter Kamal Amrohi and the celebrated actress Meena Kumari. With access to over 500 handwritten letters exchanged between Kamal Sahaab and Meenaji as well as personal journals detailing their life together the insights and research we have in telling this story in invaluable."

Siddharth P Malhotra expressed his excitement about directing the upcoming project. The filmmaker added, "It's a profound privilege to direct this incredible true story, though the responsibility is immense. Their relationship was one of deep love and artistic collaboration, spanning over 20 years—from their first meeting when she was just 18 and he was 34, from the creation to shoot and release, the legacy of Pakeezah."

Siddharth also revealed that he has collaborated with Irshad Kamil and AR Rahman for the project, who will write the lyrics and compose the music respectively.

Kamal Aur Meena will be produced by Bilal Amrohi, grandson of Kamal Amrohi. In a statement, the actor-producer said, "It is our great honour to bring to the screen the untold love story and the immense struggle behind making of the film, ‘Pakeezah' of my grandparents, Kamal Amrohi Sahaab, a man known for his cinematic brilliance, and the legendary Meena Kumari ji. Their story is a beautiful yet tragic chapter in the legacy of Indian cinema. I would like to show the world audience the real heart-wrenching story which no else knows," reported News18.

In addition to Bilal Amrohi, Kamal Aur Meena is backed by Saregama and Rohandeep Singh. The team behind the film is expected to make the casting announcements soon.