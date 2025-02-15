Director Nicholas Stoller On His Film <i>You're Cordially Invited</i>: "I Love Love Stories"

Director Nicholas Stoller, known for hit romantic comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Five-Year Engagement, says he has always been fascinated by love stories due to their mix of raw emotion, complexity and sweetness.

Stoller, whose latest film is You're Cordially Invited, starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, shared in an interview with PTI that he has been "obsessed" with love stories since he was young. He explained, "I love love stories. I think they are always my favourite genre. Whenever I'm watching a TV show, if there's no love story, I kind of end up turning it off."

He went on to explain his deep fascination with love, noting, "I'm fascinated by love stories and what makes people fall in love, what makes people fight about love... They're honest, they're harsh and real, but they're also sweet. So that's always been my north star."

However, Stoller clarified that he isn't a fan of overly sentimental films. "There's nothing wrong with melodrama and crying, but that's not what I like. The movies I love and rewatch are films like When Harry Met Sally and Annie Hall, because they are honest about love. They're much more like Broadcast News," he said.

You're Cordially Invited, now streaming on Prime Video, centres around two weddings scheduled at the same time at a small island hotel, leading to comedic chaos.

Reese Witherspoon plays Margot, a reality TV executive managing her sister's wedding, while Ferrell portrays Jim, a widowed father preparing for his daughter's big day. As the two compete to outdo each other, the story also explores the relationships they share with their families and how they unexpectedly find love in midlife.

You're Cordially Invited also features Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer, and Celia Weston. The film is produced by Ferrell and Witherspoon, alongside Stoller, Conor Welch, Lauren Neustadter, and Jessica Elbaum.