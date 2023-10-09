Dhak Dhak Trailer: 4 Women Ride Bikes To Khardung La. What Could Go Wrong?

Still from the Dhak Dhak trailer. (Courtesy: Viacom18Studios)

Taapsee Pannu has presented a fresh narrative around female friends taking a road trip together with Dhak Dhak. The makers unveiled the trailer of the film today. Dhak Dhak has an ensemble cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The trailer introduces us to four ordinary women, who come together for an extraordinary journey to the highest motor-able road in the world. Ratna Pathak plays Mahi or Biker Nani, who expresses her desire to visit Khardung La to Sky (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a travel vlogger. In a struggle to get their bike fixed, they encounter a housewife Uzma (Dia Mirza), who has been introduced as a “jugaadu mechanic.” Next to join their group is a young Manjari (Sanjana Sanghi), who is a first-time solo traveller. They embark on a life-changing trip to Leh's Khardung La, the world's highest motorable pass. The journey helps the group rediscover themselves. But, will this female biker group survive the numerous obstacles and reach their destination? We will have to wait till October 13.

Check out the trailer here:

Last week, the makers released the title track — Re Banjara. “Two wheels, endless roads and unforgettable memories. Dhak Dhak title track Re Banjara out now. In cinemas 13th October,” read the caption of the post. Re Banjara has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Jatinder Singh. Kundan Vidyarthi and Baba Bulleh Shah have worked on the lyrics.

Last month, Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the poster of Dhak Dhak on Instagram. Alongside the poster, she wrote, “4 ordinary women come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures and discovery. #DhakDhak in cinemas 13th October.”

Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja. Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films has produced the film in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios and BLM Pictures.